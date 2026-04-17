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Crude oil prices fall as Trump signals potential deal with Iran soon

Trump indicated that Tehran may accept terms, including abandoning nuclear ambitions, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and offering "free oil," though there has been no official confirmation from Iran.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 10:09 IST
IranDonald TrumpCrude OilbusinessStrait of Hormuz

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