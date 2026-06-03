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Crude oil prices hit record Rs 9,260 per barrel amid escalating tensions in West Asia

Oil markets have remained volatile in recent sessions amid conflicting signals on US-Iran negotiations.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 11:23 IST
World newsIranCrude OilbusinessStrait of Hormuz

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