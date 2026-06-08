Crude oil prices rise to Rs 8,850 per barrel amid West Asia crisis

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil</a> prices on Monday rose 5.09 per cent to Rs 8,850 per barrel in futures trade amid simmering tensions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> engaged in fresh missile attacks.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery traded higher by Rs 429, or 5.09 per cent, at Rs 8,850 per barrel in 1,869 lots.</p>.Crude oil prices hit record Rs 9,260 per barrel amid escalating tensions in West Asia.<p>Analysts said the escalation of conflict in West Asia, with Iran firing missiles at Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israel's aggression in Lebanon, has kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.</p><p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 4.54 per cent higher at $94.65 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 4.80 per cent to $97.56 per barrel in New York.</p>