Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Crude oil prices rise to Rs 8,850 per barrel amid West Asia crisis

crude oil for July delivery traded higher by Rs 429, or 5.09%, at Rs 8,850 per barrel in 1,869 lots.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 10:24 IST
Business NewsIranIsraelCrude OilWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us