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Crude oil slips nearly 2% in futures trade on profit-booking

Crude oil prices remained elevated amid lingering geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over supply from the Gulf region.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 10:37 IST
Business NewsCrude Oil

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