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Crypto asset: Karnataka shows highest conviction in blue-chip assets

While people in the age group of 26–35 dominate at 48 per cent, the fastest growth this quarter came from the 35+ segment, driven by Gen X and older millennials entering the market.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 13:55 IST
Business NewsKarnataka NewsBitcoinCrypto

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