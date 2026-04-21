<p>Bengaluru: In the first quarter of 2026, the country's crypto ecosystem continued to mature, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> demonstrated the highest conviction in blue-chip assets. </p><p>Crypto investing and trading platform CoinSwitch, in its latest report 'India's Crypto Portfolio: How India Invests', highlighted that with 32 per cent, Karnataka leads with the highest blue chip allocation among all states. Its portfolios reflect a stability-first approach, with balanced exposure across large, mid-cap, and small-cap companies, the report said.</p><p>With Bengaluru contributing 68.4 per cent, activity remains heavily concentrated in its tech-driven ecosystem. With 9.2 per cent, Bitcoin remained the most invested asset, while also dominating trading activity at 17.4 per cent. </p><p>Alongside Bitcoin, meme coins such as Dogecoin (6.0 per cent) and Shiba Inu (4.4 per cent) continue to feature prominently in Indian portfolios.</p><p>The report said, across states, portfolios show a balanced mix of blue-chip, large-, mid-, and small-cap assets, signalling a shift from hype-driven investing to more thoughtful allocation strategies this quarter.</p>.Women now account for over 15% of the total investor base: CoinDCX.<p>While people in the age group of 26–35 dominate at 48 per cent, the fastest growth this quarter came from the 35+ segment, driven by Gen X and older millennials entering the market.</p><p>As far as crypto adoption is concerned, Uttar Pradesh (12.9 per cent) and Maharashtra (12.3 per cent) lead by a noticeable margin, setting the pace for major crypto participation. Karnataka (8.1 per cent) and New Delhi (7.4 per cent) continue to anchor the next layer.</p><p>“What stands out this quarter is not just who is investing, but how. The rise of the 35+ segment, alongside increased dip buying and the continued dominance of long-term holding, signals a clear shift toward a more mature market," Ashish Singhal, Co-founder of CoinSwitch, said.</p><p>Both February 5 and 6 recorded peak trading volumes, coinciding with market corrections observed during that period, indicating increased buying activity during price dips, the report mentioned.</p><p>Long-term investing continues to dominate, with 61.3 per cent of investors holding assets for more than a year, while 28.3 per cent engaging in momentum trading and 20.4 per cent adopting dip-buying strategies.</p>