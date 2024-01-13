Crypto industry lobbies for rationalised taxation

This has come at a time when the financial authorities have brought offshore exchanges under its radar. The Financial Intelligence Unit had recently issued notices to 9 such exchanges urging them to register as a ‘reporting entity’, and file statements with the income tax department. While this a welcome move to ensure equitable compliance requirements and has brought back some volumes to domestic exchanges, it has significantly depleted them of much-needed liquidity, Vivekananda said, adding that it is a necessary evil to ensure safe industry standards. However, exchanges want these requirements to be clarified further.