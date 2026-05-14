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Crypto no substitute for equities, should be seen as diversification asset: Experts

According to experts, Bitcoin’s direction depends on whether it can defend the $78,200 - $79,100 on-chain cost-basis zone.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:34 IST
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