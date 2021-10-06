India's CoinSwitch Kuber raises over $260 mn

Cryptocurrency platform CoinSwitch Kuber raises over $260 mn

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 06 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 16:20 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Crypto asset platform CoinSwitch Kuber said on Wednesday it has raised more than $260 million in a funding round from investors including Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz, valuing it at $1.9 billion.

Cryptocurrencies
Business News

