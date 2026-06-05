Bitcoin drops below $60,000 for first time since October 2024

<p>Bitcoin has dropped below $60,000 to its lowest level since October 2024 on Friday, just before Donald Trump's election, which propelled it to a record high.</p><p>The currency fell by about 6 per cent to $59.7709, before paring its losses slightly.</p>.Bitcoin struggles near $73k after US strikes on Iran.<p>Its price has tumbled around 15 per cent this week, the most since November 2022, when trading platform FTX imploded. At around $63,000, bitcoin has lost a third in value so far in 2026, more at this point in the year than at any time since at least 2015, as per LSEG data.</p><p>Adding to the pressure, Michael Saylor's Strategy, the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, disclosed on Monday that it had sold some of the holdings for the first time since 2022.</p>.<p>Bitcoin is around 40 per cent lower than where it was when US President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, having vowed to make the US the crypto capital of the world. A slew of crypto-friendly appointments to key roles in regulatory and financial roles boosted bitcoin sentiment at the time.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>