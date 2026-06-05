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Homebusinesscryptocurrency

Bitcoin drops below $60,000 for first time since October 2024

The currency fell by about 6 per cent to $59.7709, before paring its losses slightly.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 17:24 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 17:24 IST
Business NewsBitcoinDonald Trumpcryptocurrency

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