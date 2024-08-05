Bitcoin plunges, Ether has worst drop since 2021 as crypto sinks

By Suvashree Ghosh and Ryan Weeks

Cryptocurrencies reeled from a bout of risk aversion in global markets on Monday, at one point sending Bitcoin down more than 16 per cent and saddling second-ranked Ether with the steepest fall since 2021.

Top token Bitcoin traded 11 per cent lower at $52,680 as of 8:39 am in London, adding to a 13.1 per cent drop last week that was the worst since the period when the FTX exchange imploded. Ether shed over a fifth of its value before paring some of the slide to change hands at $2,342. Most major coins nursed losses.

The declines come as a global stock selloff intensifies, reflecting concerns about the economic outlook and questions over whether heavy investment into artificial intelligence will live up to the hype surrounding the technology. Geopolitical tension is rising in the Middle East, adding to investor skittishness.