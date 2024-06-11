Cryptoverse: Football tokens shine ahead of summer of sport

Trading volumes of fan tokens have also picked up in recent months, registering more than $170 million on May 24, versus between $25 million and $57 million for most of January, according to data from Kaiko. The total market value of listed fan tokens stands around $413 million, CoinGecko data shows.

This summer of sport could be a key test for the still-nascent sector of fan tokens, which typically offer perks like raffle entries, early ticket access, merchandise discounts, or chances to vote on minor decisions such as match songs

Backers laud the tokens as a rare example of real-world crypto utility, while critics highlight the tensions between the stated purpose of team engagement and the speculative - and risky - nature of tradeable assets.

A spokesperson for Chiliz said the company's marketing was clear that "fan tokens are fan-engagement tools and should be used as such."

The price of Portugal's fan token has edged up about 2 per cent in the past 30 days to $2.94, while Argentina's token briefly touched its highest level since 2022 at $2.46 - though both are still trading below their peaks hit around the 2022 World Cup.

"There has been a major uptick in trading volumes but we expect it to be short-lived," said Jag Kooner, head of derivatives at Bitfinex, pointing to a drop-off in trading following the World Cup.

Many top soccer teams and sports stars promoted crypto assets - such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or fan tokens - to supporters during a previous crypto boom in 2021, drawing the ire of critics who warned they might encourage financial speculation.

British lawmakers warned last year that the rise of NFTs in sport was putting supporters at risk of financial harm and potentially damaging the reputations of clubs. Meanwhile, the football supporters' association of England and Wales has dismissed fan token partnerships as "trying to monetize trivial matters" or "inserting financial barriers into genuine supporter engagement".