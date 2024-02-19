Investing in Bitcoin: What it entails in India

Invented with blockchain technology in 2008 - the very year a financial crisis rocked the world - by a mysterious individual or group identified as Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin was first mined the next year. It is divisible into eight decimal places, with the smallest unit called Satoshi. The first commercial use of Bitcoin happened in 2010, when a programmer bought two Papa John pizzas with 10,000 Bitcoins. It has been one rollercoaster ride for this crypto since then, rising from the value of just $1 in 2011, crossing $1,000 in January 2017 to an all-time peak of $67,600 in September 2021, only to drop to below $ 20,000 after the crash of the Crypto exchange FTX in November 2022 and then rise again to trade at around $50,000 even as this article is being written.