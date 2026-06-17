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Homebusinesscryptocurrency

SIP openings on crypto trading and investment platform Mudrex grew over 220% in 2025

Investors aged 35-44 show the highest conviction in crypto, with 45.2 per cent identifying as long-term holders.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 14:55 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 14:55 IST
Business NewscryptocurrencySIP

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