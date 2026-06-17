SIP openings on crypto trading and investment platform Mudrex grew over 220% in 2025

<p>Bengaluru: Crypto investors are now planning long-term as they are putting money in, regardless of where the market is headed, Mudrex Founder and CEO Edul Patel said. The crypto trading and investment platform Mudrex found that its SIP openings grew over 220 per cent in 2025, and that the average monthly contributions climbed to Rs 4,000–Rs 6,000 by December.</p><p>Mudrex, in its survey of over 6,000 active Indian crypto traders and investors, found that nine in 10 avoid panic trading during sharp market movements, challenging the long-held perception that retail crypto participation in India is driven by speculation and impulse.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Big action for non-compliance in reporting of crypto transactions.<p>The How India Trades Crypto 2026 report highlighted that Maharashtra, Telangana and TN are the most disciplined crypto traders. In Maharashtra (3.2 per cent), Telangana (3.2 per cent), and Tamil Nadu (4 per cent), only 3-4 per cent of crypto traders reported reactive behaviour during sharp price moves, less than half the national figure, with just 1 in 29 traders describing their response as panic-driven.</p><p>Investors aged 35-44 show the highest conviction in crypto, with 45.2 per cent identifying as long-term holders. The report also said that 46.4per cent of women crypto investors identify as long-term holders, six percentage points more than men.</p><p>India is already the world's largest crypto market by user count, with about 120 million active participants, according to Chainalysis.</p><p>"India's crypto investors have already done the hard work of building sound habits. What the market now needs is the policy clarity and institutional infrastructure to match that maturity. The frameworks around this asset class need to catch up with the investors who are already in it," Patel said.</p><p>Founded in 2018, Mudrex is backed by Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, Village Global, and Arkham Ventures.</p>.Bengaluru engineer loses Rs 43.48L in sophisticated crypto scam via part-time job.<p>About 41.2 per cent of respondents identified themselves as long-term buy-and-hold investors, the single largest cohort in the survey, ahead of short-term traders at 25.8 per cent.</p><p>In West Bengal (60per cent), Rajasthan (52 per cent), Karnataka (51 per cent), and Bihar (48 per cent), buy-and-hold rates range from 48per cent to 60 per cent, above the national figure of 41.2 per cent, the report mentioned.</p>