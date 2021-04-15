CSC partners with Tata Power for renewable energy solutions in rural India

To provide access to affordable, clean and renewable energy, the Common Services Center (CSC) and Tata Power, India’s largest power generation company, has tied up to set up solar-powered micro grids and water pumps in rural areas across the country.

To begin with, Tata Power proposes to set up 10,000 micro grids to support rural consumers.

Under the partnership, over 3.75 lakh CSC, an Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, will be involved in supplying solar water pumps to farmers and help in setting up micro grids in residential and commercial establishments in rural areas.

“This unique collaboration will amplify the Government’s ongoing campaign to provide clean and sustainable energy to households and businesses in rural areas," CSC Managing Director, Dinesh Tyagi said.

“The partnership will not only create new employment opportunities for our Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), but also offer Tata Power a grasp over the potential rural market," CSC CEO, Shri Sanjay Kumar Rakesh said.

As per the partnership, Tata Power proposes to set up 10,000 micro grids to support rural customers. These micro grids will be supported by CSC VLEs at the ground level. VLEs will help in providing connection to rural citizens, including MSME units for commercial purposes. The power available through these units would be affordable, qualitatively better, decentralized and serviced by a local entrepreneur, said a statement.