Customs clears Rs 2.14 lakh cr worth import orders, collects Rs 28,810 cr duty in 49 days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 22:38 ist
Import value during the period stood at Rs 2,14,710 crore, while duty collected was Rs 28,810 crore, CBIC said in a tweet. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

The Customs department cleared over Rs 2.14 lakh crore worth imports and collected Rs 28,810 crore of duty during the lockdown period.

Giving details of Exim trade between March 23 to May 10, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said over 2.90 lakh 'Bill of Entry' were filed by importers, while exporters filed 2.85 lakh 'Shipping Bills'.

Import value during the period stood at Rs 2,14,710 crore, while duty collected was Rs 28,810 crore, CBIC said in a tweet.

It said over 2.47 lakh 'Let Export Order' were given, while export benefits disbursed stood at Rs 7,055 crore.

"CBIC has been leveraging Technology to promote Ease of Doing Business and hassle-free trade during lockdown period while ensuring compliance with #COVID19 precautions. #NationalTechnologyDay," CBIC tweeted.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown has been extended twice.

Customs
Imports
Customs duty

