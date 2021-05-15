Cyclone Tauktae: Vistara, IndiGo flights likely to be affected

Vistara on Saturday announced that due to Cyclone Tauktae that has formed over the Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17, 2021.
IndiGo also said that flights to and from Kannur will be impacted due to the cyclone.
Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till 17th May, 2021: Vistara
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans
Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars
$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings
1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now
Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers
Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur