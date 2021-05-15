Cyclone Tauktae: Vistara, IndiGo flights likely to be affected

Vistara on Saturday announced that due to Cyclone Tauktae that has formed over the Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17, 2021.

IndiGo also said that flights to and from Kannur will be impacted due to the cyclone.