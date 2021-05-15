Cyclone Tauktae: Vistara, IndiGo flights to be affected

Cyclone Tauktae: Vistara, IndiGo flights likely to be affected

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2021, 10:54 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 10:56 ist
Representative photo. Credit: iStock Photo

Vistara on Saturday announced that due to Cyclone Tauktae that has formed over the Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17, 2021.

IndiGo also said that flights to and from Kannur will be impacted due to the cyclone.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vistara
Indigo
Cyclone Tauktae

What's Brewing

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

 