Dabur promoter Burman family announces Rs 2,116 cr open offer for 26% stake in Religare

Speaking on the development, Anand C Burman, Chairman Emeritus, Dabur India Limited, said: "The proposed transaction is in line with our vision to create a leading financial services platform that encompasses lending, broking and health insurance services. We are convinced that REL is the right platform and positioned for sustained success."

JM Financial Limited acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the acquirers and shall act as the manager to the open offer, it said.