DAIT develops nanotechnology-based disinfectant spray

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a Deemed to be University, Pune, has developed a nanotechnology-based disinfectant spray to combat COVID-19 by sanitise all types of surfaces.

It has been named “Ananya”.

This can be used by anyone, from a common man to a healthcare worker, for an individual as well as large scale use.

This spray can be used on masks, PPEs, hospital linens, as well as other likely contaminated surfaces such as medical instruments, elevator buttons, doorknobs, corridors, and rooms, etc.

This nano-technology assisted formulation will not only stop the coronavirus from entering the human body, but it will also kill the virus when the virus comes in contact with this formulation layer on masks, PPE, etc.

This is a water-based spray and will be effective for more than 24 hours. This formulation adheres very effectively to fabric, plastic and metallic objects, and its toxicity to humans is negligible. The shelf life of the spray is said to be more than 6 months.

The commercial production of this spray is in progress. It will be available in various sizes - from small handy bottles for personal use to the atomiser sprays for large areas.