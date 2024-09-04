DAM Capital Advisors files IPO papers with Sebi

Headed by Mehta, DAM Capital Advisors' revenue has grown at a CAGR of 38.77 per cent from fiscals 2022 to 2024. It is one of the leading investment banks in India with a market share of 12.1 per cent based on the number of IPOs and qualified institutional placements undertaken by it as the book running lead manager in fiscal 2024, according to a CRISIL report.