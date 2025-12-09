<p>Dubai: Danube Properties on Tuesday announced that it will develop a Rs 4,000 crore premium commercial tower project in Dubai named after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.</p><p>The property is targeted to further boost investments by Indians in Dubai’s real estate market. “Indians are the biggest buyers. We hope to sell around 25% of the units to Indians,” founder and chairman of Danube Group Rizwan Sajan told reporters.</p><p>According to Sajan, investments by Indians in Dubai property markets have gone up significantly in the post Covid years. Nearly one in every four property buyers in Dubai are Indians.</p><p>Sajan, who is the richest Indian leading a business conglomerate in Dubai, said income tax benefits, safety and world-class infrastructure are the key attractions for Indians to invest in Dubai properties.</p><p>“Property prices in Dubai are still reasonable. At comparable locations, prices in Dubai are cheaper than Mumbai and Gurugram,” he said, adding that property prices in Dubai are expected to increase an average 15-20% annually in the coming years.</p>.Shah Rukh Khan named among New York Times' 67 Most Stylish People of 2025.<p>Danube Group Managing Director Adel Sajan said Dubai’s property would be the first real estate project to be named after Shah Rukh Khan.</p><p>“In fact, this will be the first celebrity tower. There is no example of a commercial tower being developed in the name of a film star be it Bollywood or Hollywood,” Adel said.</p><p>The proposed 55-storey commercial tower located at Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai’s premium business artery, will be named ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’. The tower is likely to be completed in the next three-four years.</p><p>“Our target is three to four years. However, normally we have been delivering our projects before the target,” Sajan said.</p><p>Danube group, which ventured into the real estate development business in Dubai in 2014, has launched around 40 projects so far. Out of these, 18 have been delivered, said Adel. “Our target is to launch 4-5 projects every year,” he said.</p>