Darwin Group rolls out Rs 7,000 crore expansion plan

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Darwin Platform Group of Companies has announced expansion plans in retail, agri-business, healthcare & pharma and energy sectors with an aim to generate direct employment for 40 lakh persons.

The six-billion-dollar company has set aside Rs 7,000 crore for the expansion plans and is targeting to provide direct employment on a monthly payroll of minimum Rs 20,000 to at least 1.5 lakh people in each Indian state.

“This is an opportune time for future planning, business expansion and infusing hope in the nation. Our Group has crafted an ambitious but realistic expansion plan and, in the process, we will also spur massive – the biggest in recent years – employment opportunity across India,” said Ajay Harinath Singh, Darwin Group Chairman, said in a statement here.

Darwin Group plans to allocate 20% each of the Rs 7,000 crore to retail, agri, healthcare & pharma, energy, the rest of the capital outlay will be infused in other business verticals.