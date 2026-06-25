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'Day that happens...': India-US trade deal very close but tariff talks still linger

New Delhi has been pushing ⁠for a ‌tariff lower than that imposed on goods from other Asian economies, while Washington wants ‌India to import more American goods.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:26 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:26 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsIndiaTrade deal

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