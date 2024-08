The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to consider SpiceJet's plea challenging an order to ground three engines and return them to their lessors, Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS within 15 days, reported ANI.

However, the High Court has declined to hear the matter today.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora had initially directed SpiceJet to ground the engines by August 16 and return them within the specified timeframe.



More to follow...