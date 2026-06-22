Deloitte urges focus on AI governance skills over technical training

<p>Bengaluru: Deloitte India has opened its dedicated SAP Delivery Centre in Bengaluru, which will support SAP and joint customers across the end-to-end transformation lifecycle, spanning innovation, architecture, engineering, implementation and managed evolution of enterprise solutions. </p><p>The centre with over 1,000 professionals will add 300-500 AI specialists over the next 12-24 months. Sandeep Poojary, Partner, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deloitte">Deloitte</a> South Asia, told <em>DH</em> that they are currently in an aggressive hiring mode.</p>.<p>“Based on the demand we have and the discussions we are having with SAP, we are looking at scaling AI talent by another 500 in the near future. Apart from that, we are also tying up with universities to see how we can scale up university graduates in their final semester who are specialising in AI,” Poojary said.</p>.Reframing the AI jobs debate.<p>The company is also looking at how they can embed AI or Agentic AI into the business applications that SAP or its clients have, and then how they can transform the ways of working, the operating model, the delivery model, and how agents can talk to each other in an end-to-end business process.</p>.<p>“We want to make sure that this entire vision of SAP’s Autonomous Enterprise is embedded in each and every client wherever we are working with SAP,” he said, adding that they are currently seeing the highest traction in the finance and automotive industries, as well as the supply-chain sector.</p>.<p>Supply chain, finance, and automotive industries are moving faster currently, followed by the oil and gas sector. “That is how adoption is progressing. However, we are looking at completely making enterprise applications autonomous across the board,” he added.</p>.<p>Talking about cloud, AI and return on investment (ROI), Poojary mentioned that ROI from AI-led transformation is significantly higher than what clients are currently experiencing. If organisations want to fully-automate their enterprises with AI, they should move to the cloud.</p>.<p>“That is the future and vision. At the same time, there are several reasons why some clients may not move immediately. They are evaluating the commercial model, the ease of doing business, and how AI can actually deliver productivity gains and efficiency gains. Many clients are still trying to understand whether the cost of AI will justify the move to the cloud and whether the overall value-addition is significant enough. With SAP introducing its new Autonomous Enterprise framework through the Business Application Platform, it provides a strong boost and confidence-building mechanism for clients to move to the cloud and become AI-led enterprises,” he explained.</p>.IT Secretary urges industry to embrace AI, dismisses job disruption fears.<p><strong>AI engineers moving from hard work to smart work</strong></p>.<p>If enterprise applications in SAP are taken into consideration, many coding skills, whether application development, Java, or related coding skills, are already being optimised by 70-80% through AI. Especially with cloud adoption, the company is seeing significant optimisation through the models that are coming into the market.</p>.<p>“What we started doing last year was cross-training our existing talent in AI skills. AI is different from traditional technology development. Earlier, success depended heavily on logic-building skills and deep coding expertise. Today, many of those activities are increasingly being supported through the LLM (large language model) layer. What becomes important now is understanding how LLMs work and understanding how code generated by LLMs needs to be implemented and governed. These are the skills that matter,” Poojary said, adding that all 1000-plus employees in the organisation are AI-trained.</p>.<p>“Internally, we have ensured that everyone can use AI. We have enabled cloud capabilities across the organisation, and everyone is using our LLM platforms in their day-to-day work. As a result, they are AI-enabled and can effectively work with AI technologies. Also, AI engineers are moving from hard work to smart work. They need to understand how to use AI in ways that improve their daily productivity,” he further said.</p>