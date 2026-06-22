Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Deloitte urges focus on AI governance skills over technical training

The centre with over 1,000 professionals will add 300-500 AI specialists over the next 12-24 months.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 02:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at the headquarters of SAP (Schweiz) AG in Regensdorf Switzerland January 22 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at the headquarters of SAP (Schweiz) AG in Regensdorf Switzerland January 22 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 02:20 IST
Business NewsAIDeloitte

Follow us on :

Follow Us