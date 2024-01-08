Despite supply restraints, 2024 will see sustained domestic travel demand

“As the Indian economy advances towards achieving a $5 trillion GDP milestone, the ongoing demand is expected to surpass the available supply. Presently, India boasts approximately 1.75 to 2 million branded keys, a quantity comparable to a city like Singapore or Las Vegas, and an additional 10-12 per cent is in the process of being added in various phases,” according to Nikhil Shah, director of hospitality at Colliers. It could take at least five years before the demand-supply gap can be matched as such properties take a long time to be set up, as per him.