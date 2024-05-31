Despite surge in gold price fund flows to ETF remain muted: S&P

When looking across two of the largest gold related ETFs (by assets under management), GDX, Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ($13.26 billion) and GLD, SPDR Gold Trust ETF ($61.71 billion), year-to-date flows remain muted, with both funds only experiencing positive flows during two out of the first five months of the year. These two funds have collectively witnessed an outflow of $3.946 billion in the calendar year to date.