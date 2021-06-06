Dettol to replace logo from handwash packs with Covid-19 protectors image, their stories

FMCG major Reckitt, which owns popular hygiene brand Dettol, on Sunday said it is replacing its logo on its handwash with the image of Covid-19 protectors along with their inspiring story.

Under its #DettolSalutes campaign, Reckitt has curated 100 such stories from across India and carried them on its liquid handwash packs in honour of the protectors who have helped numerous people during the pandemic.

"For the first time in its history Dettol, as a tribute to Covid-19 warriors replaced its iconic logo with an image of a Covid protector along with the ‘protector’s’ inspiring story,” the company said.

While talking to PTI, Reckitt Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition Dilen Gandhi said through this initiative, Dettol is paying tribute to the many other protectors in the country.

"We believe these stories when shared, give a sense of much-needed optimism among those seeing them. Therefore, as a brand, we have for the first time in Dettol’s history, given up our logo to share their actions. As the packs carry these stories, we believe they will also carry a message of hope across our country," he said.

#DettolSalute packs will be available on e-commerce channels and across 500,000 stores in India from the third week of June.

"We have collated 100 such stories, representing the diversity of our nation from places such as Srinagar, Guwahati, Coimbatore and Ahmedabad,” he said adding that the list has a representation of both genders from all age groups. In addition, Dettol has also launched a website for people from across India to share stories and acknowledge Covid protectors in their midst by creating customised virtual packs and sharing them on their social media channels, he added. "The intent is to cover a wide spectrum, thereby striking a personal chord with people from across the country. With the change in brand packaging and replacing its logo, Dettol aims to reach out to its consumers and show its solidarity by instilling a sense of hope to get through this phase," it said.

After the pandemic, RB has reported high double-digit growth in the demand of products of its popular hygiene brand Dettol in developed and emerging markets including India.

It continues to get benefited from the hygiene boom after the pandemic and India was among the largest contributors to growth in 2020.

Though in the first wave of Covid-19 last year, RB, a market leader in the health & hygiene segment with brand Dettol, had to face supply issues as its products were reportedly not available at stores shelves when the pandemic had started.

However, the company later scaled up the production to meet the sudden spike in the demand. “We have worked a lot on our efficiencies and we are happy to say, that situation has not played out this year. We were able to serve our consumers, wherever they needed us,” Gandhi said. He further said, "We had learned our lessons and we were far more efficient this time…. The visibility of the product is very good and in line with, what the consumer expect from the brand.”