<p>Bengaluru: Real estate developers acquired 3,093 acres of land across 149 transactions valued at Rs 54,818 crore in 2025, a 32% year-on-year increase. This is expected to unlock approximately 229 million sq ft of development over the next 2-5 years.</p>.<p>According to JLL research, the strong momentum has continued into 2026, with approximately 900 acres acquired across key markets in Q1 2026, valued at nearly Rs 18,000 crore. Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded the country’s largest land deal by value in Q1 2026, with an 11-acre parcel selling for Rs 5,400 crore (approximately Rs 490 crore per acre). This underscores strong investor appetite and the continued strength of high-value urban centres that are set to drive the next phase of growth.</p>.India's realty sector attracts $6.7 billion private equity funding in 2025.<p>Developing these newly-acquired land parcels in 2025 will require an estimated Rs 92,000 crore in total construction capital. Of this substantial investment, external financing needs are projected to exceed Rs 52,000 crore over the medium term. Meeting this significant capital requirement will likely necessitate a diversified funding approach, combining bank financing, private equity, and institutional capital to support the ambitious development pipeline across multiple real estate asset classes, JLL said.</p>.<p>“With strong demand fundamentals and a growing financing ecosystem, India’s real estate sector is poised for sustained growth, a momentum that has carried into 2026, with approximately 900 acres already acquired across key markets in Q1 2026,” said Lata Pillai, Senior MD & Head of Capital Markets, JLL India.</p>