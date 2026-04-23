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Developers acquire 3,093 acres of land in 2025: Report

According to JLL research, the strong momentum has continued into 2026, with approximately 900 acres acquired across key markets in Q1 2026, valued at nearly Rs 18,000 crore.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 00:01 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 00:01 IST
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