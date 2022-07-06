DGCA gives SpiceJet show-cause notice for safety issues

DGCA gives SpiceJet show-cause notice over 'degradation of safety'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 13:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet in connection with the degradation of safety margins of its aircraft after multiple incidents of the aircraft having to make emergency landings due to technical faults came to light.

On Wednesday SpiceJet said its freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday as the pilots realised after take off that its weather radar was not working.

This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction happening on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days.

On Tuesday, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight had to make a priority landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

More to follow....

Spicejet
DGCA

