DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo

Aviation watchdog DGCA has imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for certain systemic deficiencies with respect to documentation pertaining to operations, training and engineering procedures.
IndiGo witnessed four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a special audit of the airline.
In a release, the regulator said that during the audit, it reviewed the airline's documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and FDM programme.
FDM refers to Flight Data Monitoring.
During the special audit, certain systemic deficiencies were observed in IndiGo's documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures.
A show cause notice was issued to the airline and DGCA said the carrier's reply "was reviewed at various levels and was not found satisfactory".
"Subsequently, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines," the release said.
OEM refers to Original Equipment Manufacturer.
