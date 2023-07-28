DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo

DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo

In a release, the regulator said that during the audit, it reviewed the airline's documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and FDM programme.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 28 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 16:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Aviation watchdog DGCA has imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for certain systemic deficiencies with respect to documentation pertaining to operations, training and engineering procedures.

IndiGo witnessed four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a special audit of the airline.

Also Read | AirAsia flight takes off without Karnataka Guv; airline launches probe

In a release, the regulator said that during the audit, it reviewed the airline's documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and FDM programme.

FDM refers to Flight Data Monitoring.

During the special audit, certain systemic deficiencies were observed in IndiGo's documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures.

A show cause notice was issued to the airline and DGCA said the carrier's reply "was reviewed at various levels and was not found satisfactory".

"Subsequently, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines," the release said.

OEM refers to Original Equipment Manufacturer.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

flights
Airlines
civil aviation
DGCA
IndiGo Airlines
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

 