DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for systemic deficiencies

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 28 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 15:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Regulator DGCA slapped Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for systemic deficiencies regarding documentation related to training, engineering procedures, PTI reported on Friday. 

flights
Airlines
civil aviation
DGCA
IndiGo Airlines
Business News

