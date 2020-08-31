DH Deciphers | What's this GST mess? Why isn't Centre paying states their dues?

The Centre has not paid the GST compensation dues to states since April. The arrears for the April-July period now stand at about Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The Centre says the states should raise loans themselves to make up for the shortfall.







Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the pandemic, an "act of God", had affected the Centre's revenue collection and left it with little to pay the states. States are not at all happy with the proposal because their coffers, too, have shrunk due to Covid-19. Why is the GST compensation a big deal? What options do the states have?

What's the GST compensation?

When the GST regime was implemented in 2017 by subsuming most indirect taxes, both the Centre and states lost some of their taxation rights. But states had agreed to it on the condition that the Centre compensate them for revenue losses for the next five years. The compensation was to be paid by collecting a cess on luxury and sin goods such as automobiles, aerated drinks and tobacco. The states were also guaranteed a 14% tax revenue growth per year, over the base year of 2015-16, until 2022 under the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017.

How and when did the compensation cess become an issue?

GST collections began to fall as the economy started slowing down last year. Covid-19 made the matters worse. The Centre started delaying the GST compensation payments to states, whose losses kept growing. They demanded immediate payment. Things heated up at the GST Council meeting held on December 17-18, 2019. Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Issac even threatened to move the Supreme Court. The Centre paid the dues for August-November a few days later. But it delayed the compensation payments again. The March dues were paid only in July. States haven't been paid anything since April.

What happened after April?

As we all know, the pandemic struck as we moved into the new fiscal year. An already slowing economy was battered by the lockdown. As state governments' finances came under strain, they raised the pitch for the payment of their compensation dues and suggested that the union finance minister raise loans and pay them. The minister promised to hold a special GST Council meeting to deal with the dues. This meeting was held on August 27. At the meeting, however, the Centre said it had taken the opinion of the Attorney General and asked states to raise loans instead, which it promised to facilitate in consultation with the RBI.

How much does the Centre owe the states?

The compensation dues for April-July are Rs 1.5 lakh crore while the total dues for this fiscal year are estimated at Rs 3 lakh crore. The Centre said it expects to collect only Rs 65,000 through the compensation cess in the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2021. It said the states must borrow the remaining Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market at lower interest rates. The Centre will partially pay those loans after 2022. The finance minister gave two options to states to raise money.

What are those options?

Either borrow only the shortfall caused by to the GST implementation — which works out to Rs 97,000 crore — from the Reserve Bank of India at attractive terms or borrow the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market. Under the first option, if states raise loans of Rs 97,000 crore, the Centre will bear the entire cost – principal and interest. Under the second option, if the states borrow Rs 2.35 lakh crore, the Centre will pay only the principal. The interest on such loans will have to be borne by states themselves. In both the cases, the repayment will be made through the cess by the Centre after 2022.

Will states agree to the proposal?

It's highly unlikely that states will raise loans by themselves. Firstly, because states feel the compensation dues to them are guaranteed by the law. Secondly, loans to states always come at higher rates of interest. Also, their debt-servicing capacity is not as robust as that of the Centre. Another problem is that under the law, states cannot borrow more than 3.5% of their GDP. If the rules are relaxed, their debt-to-GDP ratio will balloon and impact their capital expenditure. The Centre has called another meeting of state finance secretaries on Tuesday to iron out the differences. States such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand say the Centre cannot go back on its commitment to pay.