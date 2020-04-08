DH Exclusive: 2nd tranche of stimulus of over Rs 2 lakh crore soon

The Centre may announce the second economic stimulus package of over Rs 2 lakh crore within a day or two.
The package will be aimed at ameliorating sectoral pain of industries like travel and tourism, hospitality and other job-oriented sectors, sources close to the development told DH.
They said it will also address the problems of homeless and migrant labourers, to whom the government has so far not been able to reach out due to of logistics.
“The package will be bigger than the one announced earlier and will have something for everybody,” the sources said.
The government has been facing a raft of criticism for neglecting workers in the informal sector, who neither have bank accounts nor can access benefits of government’s schemes at their place of work. Over 80% of India’s workforce is engaged in the informal sector.
