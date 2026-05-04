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DH Interview | 'Focus on strengthening Nissan's presence in key segments'

Nissan was among the top five passenger vehicle makers in India in the mid-2010s, with strong growth and well-received models like the Micra and Terrano.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 21:06 IST
Business NewsInterviewNissan Motorcompany

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