Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

DH Interview | ‘Physical AI will redefine how industries run, compete, and scale in the years ahead’: HCLTech's Sukant Acharya

The company’s physical AI solutions combine robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent edge technologies with AI, simulation and digital twins.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 02:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 02:29 IST
Business NewsAIHCL Technologies

Follow us on :

Follow Us