DH Interview | ‘Physical AI will redefine how industries run, compete, and scale in the years ahead’: HCLTech's Sukant Acharya

<p>Bengaluru: Physical AI is drawing attention across organisations because it can see, move and interact with the real world, unlike traditional AI. New models are learning physics and motion from video data. </p><p>Indian IT services firms are betting on this trend, helping clients deploy robots and AI in logistics, healthcare and manufacturing. Last year, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hcl-technologies">HCLTech</a> in partnership with NVIDIA, launched an innovation lab in Santa Clara, California, to help enterprises explore, incubate and scale industry applications of physical AI and cognitive robotics. </p><p>The company’s physical AI solutions combine robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent edge technologies with AI, simulation and digital twins. </p><p>In an interview with Uma Kannan of <em>DH</em>, Sukant Acharya, Head of Physical AI Practice at HCLTech, explains how the company is deploying physical AI and why it is important for organisations to think about governance, trust and safety.</p>.Reframing the AI jobs debate.<p> (Edited excerpts)</p>.<p><strong>How is Physical AI the next enterprise frontier compared to traditional AI/automation?</strong></p>.<p>Enterprise AI has largely been about insights and automation within digital systems. Physical AI changes that equation; it brings intelligence into the real world. Physical AI represents the convergence of AI, engineering, and operations. It is where intelligence meets execution and it will redefine how industries run, compete, and scale in the years ahead. </p><p>We are moving from AI that optimises workflows to AI that executes outcomes on factory floors, in warehouses, across critical infrastructure. This is not an incremental step. It is a shift from programmed automation to systems that can perceive, decide, and act autonomously in dynamic environments. </p><p>For example, for a large port and terminal operations company, HCLTech has deployed its VisionX platform on the edge to monitor the safety of its assets and employees, leading to 75% reduction in safety and security incident-related costs/losses and 99% reduction in worker accidents.</p>.<p><strong>How important are engineering depth, system integration, and edge-to-cloud architecture in making physical AI viable at scale?</strong></p>.<p>Physical AI doesn’t scale on algorithms alone; it scales on engineering. You need deep integration across AI models, robotics, sensors, and enterprise systems. This is where most organisations underestimate the challenge. Equally critical is architecture. Real-world decision-making demands edge intelligence for speed and autonomy, while the cloud drives learning and orchestration at scale. </p>.'Plumber, electrician...nobody's safe': Cognizant predicted AI will disrupt 90% jobs by 2032, but it's happening six years early.<p>The winners in physical AI will be those who can bring together engineering depth with a seamless edge-to-cloud fabric, not just deploy models. For a mining major, HCLTech is delivering an integrated ecosystem combining autonomous inspections, digital twins, geospatial intelligence and predictive monitoring, enabling scalable, real-time operational visibility, improved asset performance and simulation-led decision-making across sites.</p>.<p><strong>Physical AI systems interact directly with people, assets, and environments. How should organisations think about safety, trust, and governance?</strong></p>.<p>When AI moves into the physical world, the stakes are fundamentally higher. These systems interact with people, environments, and critical assets. Trust cannot be an afterthought — it has to be built into the system itself. This means governance by design:</p>.<p>• Safety built into control systems</p>.<p>• Real-time monitoring and fail-safes</p>.<p>• Clear human override mechanisms</p>.<p>Enterprises need to treat physical AI as a safety-critical system, not just a technology deployment. Without trust, scale won’t happen.</p>.<p><strong>Can physical AI be industrialised without disrupting existing infrastructure and operations? What does that transition look like in practice?</strong></p>.<p>The transition to physical AI does not require a rip-and-replace approach. The most-effective path is evolutionary: Start with simulation and digital twins to de-risk deployment; augment existing systems with intelligence, rather than replacing them; and use modular architectures to integrate with current infrastructure.</p>.AI-driven platform launched to boost jobs for differently abled in Bengaluru.<p>Physical AI can be industrialised in a way that is incremental, controlled, and ROI-driven. The focus should be on integrating intelligence into existing operations — not disrupting them.</p>.<p><strong>How important is ecosystem collaboration, across hyperscalers, OEMs, and industry partners, in accelerating physical AI adoption?</strong></p>.<p>Physical AI is not a single-vendor game; it is an ecosystem play by design. You need hyperscalers for AI platforms, OEMs for robotics and hardware, and partners for domain and integration expertise.</p>.<p>No single organisation can deliver this stack end-to-end. Open, collaborative ecosystems will be critical in accelerating adoption, reduce complexity, and unlock scale. Enterprises that embrace this model will move faster and with less risk.</p>