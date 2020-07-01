The Lead: How the ban on Chinese apps will affect us

DH Podcast | The Lead: Bonus - How will the ban on TikTok and other Chinese apps affect us?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2020, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 13:08 ist

In this bonus episode of this week's The Lead lineup, DH Journalist Ahmed Shariff speaks to associate director of counterpoint technology and market research, Tarun Pathak about the status and future of mobile phone industry and what the ban on Chinese apps holds for the industry.

