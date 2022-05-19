DH Radio | Cracking the NFT puzzle: Can artists get rich?

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

Co-Founders of an NFT marketplace make it sound simple

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 19 2022, 10:55 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 11:00 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

Can artists make money from NFTs, the Non Fungible Tokens that are creating a huge buzz around the world?

How do artists take those baby steps into a world that is unknown to a majority of people? 

Hand-holding them are Nivedita and Sreelakshmi, Co-Founders of an NFT marketplace called Naksh

In conversation with DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan, they explain the fundamentals of NFTs and how they are working initially with Indian traditional artists, helping them digitise their artworks and showcase them as NFTs. 

Listen in..

Business News
NFTs
DH Podcast

