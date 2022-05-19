DH Radio | Cracking the NFT puzzle: Can artists get rich?

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.
Can artists make money from NFTs, the Non Fungible Tokens that are creating a huge buzz around the world?
How do artists take those baby steps into a world that is unknown to a majority of people?
Hand-holding them are Nivedita and Sreelakshmi, Co-Founders of an NFT marketplace called Naksh.
In conversation with DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan, they explain the fundamentals of NFTs and how they are working initially with Indian traditional artists, helping them digitise their artworks and showcase them as NFTs.
Listen in..
