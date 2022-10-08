DH Toon: Digital rupee with a pinch of 'national pride'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 08 2022, 05:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 05:13 ist

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it will soon commence the pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases with a view to bolstering India’s digital economy, making payment systems more efficient, and checking money laundering.

