An electrified Auto Expo 2020

The current slowdown in the Indian auto industry was a dampener for the Auto Expo 2020 as many prominent manufacturers stayed away from the biennial show that concluded on February 12. It is also estimated that about six lakh people visited the event in Greater Noida.

The auto components show was also held in New Delhi.

The likes of Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Renault, Tata Motors, Skoda, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Kia Motors, Hyundai, MG Motors were the majors that spiced up the show. However, the big names like BMW, Audi, TVS, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda cars and two-wheelers, Jeep, Ford, Volvo, Lexus, Citroen and some others did not participate.

With reduced attendance from manufacturers, the Expo was the perfect opportunity to showcase future electric concepts and products from start-ups. The first was by India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki, who showcased the stunning Futuro-e coupe-style SUV electric concept. The company also showcased the fourth generation Japan model of the Suzuki Jimny off-roader. They unveiled the new Vitara Brezza BS-VI petrol vehicle and also the new Ignis with a 1.2 litre BS-VI petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki also rolled out the BS-VI compliant Ertiga S-CNG at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra showcased a stunner in the Funster electric concept car, which is a convertible version and has doors opening upwards. Mahindra also unveiled the Atom, e-XUV300 and launched the e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, post FAME benefit). They also showcased the Treo (electric 3-wheeler). Another Mahindra sub four-metre SUV that made its debut was the XUV300 Sportz.

Renault showcased the Symbioz electric concept and the French automaker says that it has been designed to feel like you never leave your lounge at home while you are travelling. Renault also showcased the R.S. 2027 Vision (a Formula racing car-like vehicle), the Zoe, Twizy Cargo, and the City K-ZE, an electric city car based on the Kwid platform and being manufactured and sold in China since 2019. Renault also unveiled the Triber AMT.

Tata Motors stole the show with the showcase of the Sierra concept SUV. The Sierra was quite popular in the ’90s and it was a pleasant surprise to see the Indian automaker come up with the electric concept.

Tata Motors did a global unveil of the HBX concept, Hexa Safari Edition, launched the Harrier 2020 from Rs 13.69 lakh and also teased the pre-production version of the Gravitas SUV. The Altroz EV was also showcased. They also unveiled several BS-VI compliant commercial vehicles and there was also an electric bus on show.

After the success of the Seltos, South Korean automaker Kia launched the Carnival MPV from Rs 24.95 lakh. It comes with a 2.2-litre BS-VI-compliant engine. Kia also showcased the Sonet concept at the Expo and their all-electric Soul EV and e-Niro. Kia’s parent company Hyundai unveiled the new Creta, while also showcasing the facelifted version of the Tucson SUV.

The only luxury carmaker at the Auto Expo, Mercedes-Benz, launched the V-Class Marco Polo luxury MPV in two variants: the Marco Polo and the Marco Polo Horizon. The Marco Polo Horizon’s starting price is Rs 1.38 crore and the Marco Polo is priced at Rs 1.46 crore. The German luxury carmaker also launched the AMG GT 63S 4M coupe at Rs 2.42 crore and opened bookings for the A-Class Limousine and the New GLA.

There were no launches from Skoda, but the company showcased the flagship SUV Kodiaq 2.0 TSI, the new Karoq 1.5 TSI, three variants of the Superb, Octavia RS 245 and the Monte Carlo variant of the Rapid.

The show-stealer at the Volkswagen stall was the ID. Crozz electric concept. This is a crossover that also combines qualities of an SUV in the shape of a coupe. There was also the world premiere of the new Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV, while the T-Roc SUV and Tiguan Allspace seven-seater SUV were also showcased.

The Auto Expo 2020 marked the entry of Great Wall Motors in India. The Chinese company showcased their Haval SUV line-up. One of the major attractions was the Haval Concept H electric SUV that had the global premiere at the Auto Expo 2020. The other models showcased were the Haval F7, Haval F7x, Haval F5, Haval H9, R1 and iQ vehicles.

After the Hector in India, MG Motor unveiled the Gloster luxury SUV and the luxury G10 MPV at the Auto Expo 2020. The British (now Chinese owned) automaker had 14 vehicles on show, including the Marvel-X, Vision I Concept, E200 and eMG 6.

Among the two-wheelers, Suzuki introduced the Access, Gixxer, Burgman Street and Intruder. The company also showcased the BS-VI compliant V-Storm 650 XT 2020 edition apart from the Katana and Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP machine and GSX-RR.

The Aprilia SXR 160 moto-scooter was revealed at the Piaggio pavilion.

The Hero Electric AE-47 electric motorcycle was showcased, while Odisha-based start-up EeVe India showcased the Forseti electric scooter and Tesero electric motorcycle.