Audi India goes electric; launches e-tron SUV 

Audi on Thursday took a big step in India with the launch of their electric sports utility vehicle – the e-tron. The German carmaker launched three models – the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55.

The Audi e-tron 50 is priced at Rs 99.99 lakh, the Audi e-tron 55 is priced at Rs 1.16 crore, while the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 is priced at Rs 1.17 crore.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today is a big day for us as we launch the e-tron brand in India. Under the e-tron brand, we are launching not one, but three electric SUVs that begin our electrification journey. The Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55, and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are the perfect confluence of luxury, zero emissions, performance and everyday usability. With the three offerings, we have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space.

“To ease the transition to electric mobility, we are offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging and ownership. To take it a step forward, we are also offering a best-in-class three-year buyback. This is just the start of Audi India’s electric journey and you will hear from us very, very shortly on our next EV offering,” he added.

“Globally, the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback continue to be the top-selling electric SUVs. There is a clear road map towards sustainable mobility and as Audi India; we are committed to developing an EV ecosystem. We have agreements in place that cover aspects, right from setting up charging infrastructure to end-of-life battery recycling. The future is electric and Audi India is ready for it,” he further commented.

The electric motors at the front and rear produce a combined power of 300 KW on the Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55, and 230kW on the Audi e-tron 50.

The e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds, while the e-tron 50 boasts a 6.8 second 0 to 100 kmph time.

The e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback feature a 95 KWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484km range (WLTP), while the e-tron 50 features a 71 KWh lithium-ion battery with 264-379km range (WLTP)

In terms of safety, the high voltage battery sits in an enclosed frame for maximum protection in an impact, there are eight airbags to protect occupants, pre-sense basic initiates preventive protection measures in the event of emergency braking or handling on the limit and external speakers generate a unique sound to alert pedestrians of the e-tron’s presence.

Other features include digital Matrix LED headlights open up new possibilities for adaptive light distribution and feature five pre-set animated projection modes during entry and exit, panoramic glass roof, gesture controlled boot lid, 31.24 cm fully digital Audi virtual cockpit displays, head-up display function, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch response, 16 speaker, 705 W Bang and Olufsen audio system with 3D surround sound, contour and ambient lighting package and Audi phone box with wireless charging, air quality package, four-zone climate control, 360-degree camera with customisable views.

The company said that it has a unique combination in the segment with AC charging upto 11 KW and DC charging upto 150 KW for the Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and AC charging upto 11 KW and DC charging upto 120 KW for the Audi e-tron 50. There will also be over 100 chargers to be installed across 75 key cities in the country.