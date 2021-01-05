Audi India launch fifth-gen A4; price starts at Rs 42.34 lakh

Audi India on Tuesday launched the facelifted A4 sedan. The Audi A4 is priced from Rs 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

This is the fifth generation A4 and rivals the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C Class, among others.

The A4 now gets a new 2.0-litre petrol engine that can put out 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The new Audi A4 40 TFSI can hit the 100kmph mark from zero in 7.3 seconds. The A4 also comes with a 12V mild hybrid system.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: “We are extremely happy to start the year with the launch of the latest version of one of our bestsellers, the new Audi A4. In its fifth generation, the new Audi A4 is a perfect blend of class, elegance and sporty appeal.

“The car is equipped with the latest technology and sets a benchmark with the features on offer. The mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive and we are confident that the new Audi A4 will be a game-changer in the arena.

“The year 2021 will see a host of new launches and we are very excited with what lies ahead. With a well-established petrol strategy in place, we are now geared to kick-off our EV strategy in India. The launch of Audi e-tron is on the cards,” he added.

The front features LED headlights with daytime running lights that come as standard. There are some changes to the front grille that is now broader.

The new A4 comes in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology.

Other features include MMI touch high-resolution TFT display measuring 25.65 cm, keyless entry and gesture-based boot lid opening, Audi phone box with wireless smartphone charging, park assist with parking aid, power front seats with memory feature for driver’s seat, three zone climate control, among others.