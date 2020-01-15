Audi India launches Q8 SUV from Rs 1.33 crore

Audi India, on Wednesday, launched its flagship SUV – the Q8 – in Mumbai. It is priced from Rs 1.33 crore and offers customisation options.

The Q8 is powered by a 3-litre TFSI engine that can put out 340 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine, being Bharat Stage VI compliant, has 48V mild hybrid technology. The power plant has been mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission. The latest product in the Audi India line-up is capable of reaching the 100 Kmph mark from nought in just 5.9 seconds, while the top speed is 250 Kmph.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said: “We are targeting individuals who want their car to match their personality. Each Q8 will be made to order and will be available in a plethora of customisation options to choose from.

“The Q8 will be imported to India as fully built units and there will be only 200 units on offer,” he added.

“Audi India has set very clear goals for itself in the next few years under ‘Strategy 2025’. 2020 is an extremely important year for Audi India as we launch our new BS-VI product portfolio. The Q8 is part of our strategy to strengthen Audi’s presence in the country. For Audi, the C and D segments are the key focus areas in our Strategy 2025.

“The Q8 will help us gain a stronger hold in the D segment and will be our brand shaper in the days to come,” he explained.

Other cutting edge features of the Audi Q8 are sporty dynamics with permanent Quattro all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension with controlled damping as standard, Audi smartphone interface, B&O 3D surround sound system with 23 speakers, myAUDI Connect and buttonless MMI navigation system with touch response.

Safety features include eight airbags, Audi park assist and electronic stabilisation program.