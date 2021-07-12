Audi India unveil body styles of e-tron electric car

Audi India on Monday unveiled body styles of its upcoming e-tron luxury electric car. The EV is scheduled to be launched in India on July 22.

Audi India will offer the Audi e-tron in two body styles – Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback. Audi e-tron buyers will have the choice of the Audi e-tron 50 and Audi e-tron 55. The Audi e-tron Sportback will be available in the e-tron 55 variant.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We believe in India’s long-term goal of electric mobility and at the same time in giving an array of choice to our customers. It is with this belief that we have decided to launch the entire range of the Audi e-tron SUV in the form of two variants, along with the Audi e-tron Sportback 55. Between this trio, we aim to quickly get India’s most discerning first movers and early adopters plugged into our premium electric SUVs and subsequently usher in the new era of electric luxury mobility in the country.”

The Audi e-tron is not just an SUV but is the umbrella brand for all Audi electric vehicles sold. The Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 draw power from a 95 KW battery and have a range of 359-484 Km (WLTP combined). Both these cars boast of 300 KW of power and 664 Nm of torque. The Audi e-tron 50 draws power from a 71 KW battery and has a range of 264-379 Km (WLTP combined). The Audi e-tron 50 boasts of 230 KW of power and 540 Nm of torque.

The Audi e-tron's four horizontal struts that have been integrated in the standard LED headlights.

Customers can book the Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron 55 Sportback online.