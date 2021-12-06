Audi launches A4 Premium variant 

Audi India launched a new variant of the Audi A4 – the Audi A4 Premium to celebrate a successful 2021. The Audi A4, in its fifth generation has a new design and a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque.

The Audi A4 Premium is an addition to the existing line up – including the A4 Premium Plus and A4 Technology variants. The Audi A4 Premium is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response. This is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant: the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn’t be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family.”

The Audi A4 Premium is equipped with multiple state-of-the-art features that make it a combination of power, technology and efficiency.

The equipment list on the Audi A4 Premium includes LED Headlights with signature Daytime running lights, LED Rear Combination Lights, Glass sunroof, Audi Sound system, Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Phone Box light with Wireless Charging, Parking Aid Plus and Rear view camera, Audi Drive select, Single Zone Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning, 25.65 cm Central MMI Touch Screen, Driver information system with colour display, Ambient Lighting – Single Color, Six Airbags, Electrically adjustable front seats, Inlays in Aluminum Ellipse, Electrically Adjustable, Auto Folding and Heated Exterior Mirrors with Anti-Glare, Leather/ Leatherette upholstery, Four-way lumbar support for the front seats, Frameless Interior mirrors with automatic anti-glare action, Cruise control with speed limiter.