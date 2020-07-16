Audi launches RS 7 Sportback in India

German luxury carmaker Audi, on Thursday, launched the second-generation RS 7 Sportback in India. The customisable RS 7 Sportback is priced from Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom, pan India).

Audi has said that deliveries of the RS 7 Sportback will commence in August. This is one of the four models Audi sells in India.

The RS 7 Sportback is an absolute stunner in terms of looks. But the best part of it is under the hood. It can hit 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds. The V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol engine produces 600 hp and an impressive 800 Nm of torque. It also has a 48V mild-hybrid system and cylinder on demand (CoD) technology to allow the best efficiency. RS adaptive air suspension is standard and it also has Audi’s quattro system. The transmission is 8-speed Tiptronic.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: “We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India, a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. I personally love the way the RS 7 sounds and I can’t wait for owners and enthusiasts to experience and hear its V8 growl.

“With the Audi RS 7 Sportback, our customers can experience the most dynamic side of Audi. As a brand, we are focused on bringing exciting products for our customers and I am happy to share that the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback isn’t the only RS model scheduled for 2020.”

The front sports a muscular look, particularly the hood. The front grille, narrow LED and the sloping rear give the RS 7 the sporty character that it meant to portray.

The RS 7 Sportback is being offered with five seats for the first time and the customer can personalise it from several options.

Other features include standard rear view camera with optional surround view cameras, B&O sound system with 16 speakers, optional heads up display, 13 standard exterior paint finishes, 53.34 cm 10-spoke star design wheels as standard, among a host of others.