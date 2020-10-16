Audi launches SUV Q2 starting at Rs 34.99 lakh

Audi India on Friday launched the Q2 SUV starting at a price of Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to Rs 48.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entry of the Q2 takes the Audi India portfolio to six models. Some of the rivals for the Q2 are the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1.

The Q2 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that puts out 190 hp and the peak torque is 320 Nm. This has been mated to a seven-speed S-tronic Dual Clutch Transmission. The car also comes with a permanent all-wheel drive system.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: "The Audi Q2 is a car we are beyond thrilled to introduce to our India line-up. We've listened to customer demand and brought in practical Audi Q2 in the run up to the festive season.

“Our sixth launch for the year, the Audi Q2 is another solid step in our endeavour to provide Indian customers with a wider range of choices from the Audi portfolio.”

On the inside, the Q2 comes with a high-resolution 31.24-cm 1440 x 540-pixel TFT display and has the Audi Virtual Cockpit screens that display detailed data.

The Audi Phone Box can charge phones wirelessly. The Q2 also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the high-resolution TFT MMI. Other features include a two-zone air conditioner and sound system with 10 loudspeakers including a subwoofer.

The Q2’s boot is expandable from 405 to 1050 litres.