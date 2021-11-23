Audi Q5 launched, price Rs 58.93 lakh upwards

German luxury car manufacturer on Tuesday launched the Audi Q5 facelift priced Rs 58.93 lakh upwards (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Audi Q5 facelift houses a 2.0 litre TFSI engine that produces 249 hp of power and 370 Nm torque. It comes in two variants -- Audi Q5 Premium Plus and Audi Q5 Technology. The latter is priced Rs 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport in India.

“Historically, the Audi Q5 has been amongst our bestsellers and we are confident that this new model is going to be no different. With more enhancements, the Audi Q5 offers a perfect amalgamation of luxury, sportiness, comfort and everyday use,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said in a statement.

The Audi Q5 comes with attractive new features such as park assist, comfort key with sensor controlled boot lid operation, Audi virtual cockpit plus, 19 speaker B&O premium 3D Sound System, among others. Other features include infotainment and connectivity through Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Phone box with wireless charging, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch. Audi Drive Select offers multiple modes as well as eight airbags, including rear-side airbags, to enhance dive safety, Audi India said.

The company said sales for the year witnessed an over-100% growth as of October. Buouyed by the success, the company hopes to end 2021 on a high and set the tone for several key launches in 2022.

(With agency inputs)