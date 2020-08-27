Audi RS Q8 makes debut in India

Close on the heels of the RS 7 Sportback, Audi India has driven in the RS Q8 priced from Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom, pan India).

One of the rivals to the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes AMG GLE 63 and Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe, the RS Q8 boasts of a twin turbo 4.0 litre TFSI engine that delivers a whopping peak torque of 800 Nm between 2,200 and 4,500 rpm. It can touch 100 Kmph from zero in 3.8 seconds. The engine also has a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said: “We are thrilled to bring the record setting Audi RS Q8 to India. It’s an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack. The Audi RS Q8 is an agile beast and is a true high-performance sports model under its aggressive exterior. It’s massive twin-turbo V8 with 600hp and 800 Nm of torque propels the car to 100 kmph from standstill in under four seconds. We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados.

“The recently-launched Audi RS 7 and the Audi RS Q8 that debuts today are at the cutting edge of Audi Sport. This shows our commitment to offering the very best to our customers in India. We will add more exciting new models from the Audi global range to India this year and look forward to enhancing the celebrations of our customers during the festive season,” he added.

The RS Q8 becomes the fifth product from the Audi stables in India. The others are the A6, A8 L, Q8 and RS 7.