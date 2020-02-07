Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils new Ignis

Maruti Suzuki on Friday unveiled the new Ignis at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki Nexa portfolio and has been appreciated for its peppy drivability and spacious interiors. We have recognised an increasing preference for feature loaded cars that have SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that the new Ignis with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers.”

The new Ignis is powered by a 1.2 litre BS6 compliant petrol engine. It has an SUV design with an imposing front fascia, wide and tough rear appearance and high seating position. There is a rear spoiler and roof rails as well. Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue body colours have been added.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India unveiled its luxury SUV Gloster and the luxury MPV G10 which are headed to the Indian market.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director – MG Motor India, said: “The launch of Gloster and G10 will mark our entry in the luxury SUV and MPV segments respectively. We are confident that, with its best-in-class features, specifications and performance, the Gloster will be a benchmark for luxury SUVs in India with its launch later this year and G10 will also follow soon.”

MG Motor India have showcased a total of 14 advanced vehicles across hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle segments that included Marvel-X, Vision I Concept, E200 and eMG 6.

JK Tyres have launched the new Smart Tyre at the Auto Expo 2020. It is based on a cloud-based monitoring system and there are sensors to monitor the tyre pressure and can be see on an app. The Smart Tyre technology allows for early detection of issues and deployment of timely preventive measures to avoid them and also deliver higher fuel efficiency upto 4-5 per cent.

The Auto Expo: 2020 Components also began at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.