Auto Expo 2022 postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic 

The biennial Auto Expo – The Motor Show in Greater Noida has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers announced on Monday.

The show was scheduled from February 2-9, 2022, at India Expo Mart.

“It has been decided to postpone the Auto Expo – The Motor Show for now,” the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

“The exact date for the next edition of Auto Expo – The Motor Show would be finalised later this year keeping in view the Covid situation and in alignment with the OICA Calendar of global Auto shows," it said.

“The safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved and present at the Expo is the topmost priority for SIAM.

“It is in this context that the Indian automobile industry and SIAM recognises the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave.

“There is uncertainty around how Covid-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organising Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year.

“Also Auto Expo is like a festival of celebration, for the Indian automobile industry and we look forward to receiving maximum people with no fear of spread of infection.

“The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a B2C show like Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult," the statement added.

The Covid-19 pandemic peaked in India just after the conclusion of the 2020 show in Greater Noida. The 2020 show was a sombre one with a lot of manufacturers not participating due to the Indian automotive industry being down. The Covid-19 pandemic only worsened things for the already-struggling automobile industry.